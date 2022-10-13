Indian Railways: Dungarpur To Be Directly Connected to Udaipur, Jaipur and Ahmedabad

The people of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan will get better connection through the Indian Railways network. After the CRS of the new broad-gauge line laid between Ahmedabad to Udaipur, three new trains have got the green signal in this region. Two trains will operate between Udaipur to Asarwa (Ahmedabad) via Dungarpur. The third train will run from Jaipur to Asarwa (Ahmedabad) via Udaipur and Dungarpur from October 19.

For the first time, Dungarpur will be directly connected to Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad by rail connectivity. After the completion of the Udaipur broad gauge work, Indian Railways has given the nod to run three new trains.

There is currently only one train operation between Dungarpur tand Asarwa (Ahmedabad). The three trains are likely to run from October 19 but at present authorities are yet to put a stamp on the final decision.

North Western Railway PRO Ashok Kumar said that the two trains will be operational from Udaipur to Asarwa (Ahmedabad). Theother train will run between Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The biggest benefit of this will be to passengers travelling for work. These trains are likely start from October 19 but the final decision is yet to be taken.

The work of converting the Udaipur-Ahmedabad track into a broad gauge was underway for a long time. Earlier, the journey from Udaipur to Ahmedabad was covered in 10 hours. Now, the duration of this journey will be reduced to just five hours after the introduction of broad-gauge railway tracks.

