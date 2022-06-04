Indian Railways Extends Trips of These 14 Pairs of Summer Special Trains; Check Full List Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways’ Western Railway (WR) zone has decided to run 14 pairs of summer special trains to various destinations. It has also decided to restore 5 pairs of trains. “Booking of Train Nos. 19417, 19418, 19035 and 19036 will open today on June 4 and for 19425 and 19426, bookings will open on June 5 at PRS counters and IRCTC website,” WR tweeted.

HERE’S FULL LIST OF 14 PAIRS OF SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINS

HERE’S FULL LIST OF 5 PAIRS TRAINS

Last month, Indian Railways had announced to run 24 pairs of summer special trains with 442 trips to various destinations. READ MORE

It had also announced to run to Run 574 Summer Special Trains From Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Shirdi.

Earlier, the Western Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains on temporary basis. These trains includes August Kranti Rajdhani and Duronto Express between Mumbai and New Delhi.

