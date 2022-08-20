Indian Railways Extends Varanasi-Gonda Train to Bahraich; Know Details

The Indian Railways has decided to extend the railway service of the Varanasi-Gonda Express to Bahraich. The decision was taken unanimously by the Railway Board, which had members from North Eastern Railways and Indian Railways.

Earlier, the train service from Varanasi to Gonda used to end at the Gonda station. This created issues for the passengers who wished to travel to Bahraich. This train service will now be available from Varanasi to Bahraich. The Railway Board presiding officer has also given a thumbs up to the development.

Pankaj Sharma, the spokesperson of the North Eastern Railway, stated that a proposal to extend the train route was sent to the Railway Board. Soon, it received a go-ahead from the Railway Board. Now, the route of Train Number 14213/14214, Varanasi-Gonda-Varanasi Express, has successfully been extended to Bahraich.

Train Number 14213 will depart from Varanasi at 14.10 hrs on August 21 to reach Gonda at 20.20 hrs, and then Payagpur at 21.00 hrs, leading to its final destination, Bahraich, at 21.45 hrs. On the other hand, Train Number 14214 will leave Bahraich at 05.15 hrs on August 22 and arrive in Varanasi at 13.40 hrs. The train will leave Payagpur at 05.46 hrs and Gonda at 06.50 hrs. The timing and stoppage of the Bahraich-Varanasi Express will remain the same at the remaining stations. No changes are being made there.

The Bahraich MP, at a press conference, said that they suggested the board connect the two railway routes. He also said that their next agenda was to connect Delhi to Mantralaya. Furthermore, MP Akshay Var Lal from Gonda said that their next project was to connect Bahraich to Nepalganj. He also stated that the Ministry has released a budget of more than ₹60 crores for the project. The work on this route is likely to commence in one to two months.

