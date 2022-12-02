Indian Railways’ Freight Earnings Increase By 16% In Comparison To Last Year

The Freight earnings of Indian Railways registered an increase of 16 per cent till November of this fiscal year as compared to the same period last year, shared the Ministry of Railways in a press release on Thursday (December 1). The ministry has stated that the railways’ freight loading for the first eight months of this financial year has crossed last year’s earnings during the same period. According to the data shared by the national transporter, a freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved from April to November 2022. On the other hand, the loading was 903.16 MT during the same period, last year.

In 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs 91,117 crore from freight earnings. And, this year, the total earnings were recorded to be Rs 1,05,905 crore, which marked an improvement of 16 per cent in comparison to last year. From 116.96 MT in November 2021 to 123.9 MT in November 2022, an increase of 5% in originating freight loading was recorded.

Furthermore, the freight loading of 118.94 MT was achieved in October this year as compared to the loading of 117.34 MT in October last year. The freight revenue of Rs 13,560 crore has been achieved against Rs 12,206 crore, thereby showing an improvement of 11 per cent over last year.

In the statement, Railways mentioned abiding by the mantra – “Hungry For Cargo.” The press release also stated, “Indian Railway has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams.”

“The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units, backed up by agile policy, making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement,” concluded the ministry.

