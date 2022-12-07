Indian Railways Gets Amarkantak Express Renovated, New Train To Run From December 15

Passengers travelling by Amarkantak Express between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are in for some good news. The old coaches of the train will soon be replaced by Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) coaches, equipped with various features. According to the information shared by Indian Railways, the renovated Amarkantak Express will run from December 15.

The Amarkantak Express passengers will have a host of new features at their disposal after it runs with LHB coaches. In addition to having more seats, there will be greater security precautions on the train. Senior DCM Vishwa Ranjan recently shed some light on the upgrade. He stated that the new modifications to the Amarkantak Express were constructed using German technology and that it will now be operated using Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) coaches, outfitted with a variety of amenities. So far, 1224 passengers could be accommodated in 17 carriages on the train. The number of seats will now increase to 1280, following the installation of these new coaches.

With the new AC coaches, there will be 8 berths available in two coaches of the second AC and 24 berths available in three coaches of the third AC. Additionally, instead of 936 seats in the sleeper class, there will be a facility of 960 berths in the renovated Amarkantak Express. Presently, the train runs with 23 coaches. However, from December 15, it will run with the new 22 coaches. These coaches will be longer than the old ones. They will also be better equipped with security measures in case of a necessity for a rescue operation after a mishap.

