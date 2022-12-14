Indian Railways Has These Berth Rules For Passengers; Take Note Before Your Next Travel

Travelling by train is affordable for our country’s majority of people. The Indian Railways offer various types of seats, including berths, depending upon the budget of the customer.

The Indian Railways has made certain rules for the berths and seats, which passengers ought to follow for the efficient movement of the services. Here are the rules that passengers have to follow while travelling:

As per the railway board circular, passengers in reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am, to allow others to use the seats during the rest of the journey. The sleeping time was reduced by an hour because there were times when passengers fell asleep as soon as they boarded the train — day or night — leaving the upper and middle berths high and dry. Officials have stated that problems arise when passengers in the middle berths refuse to get up, not letting the ones in lower berths sit comfortably.

It is a frequent source of contention among passengers.

This rule also applies to listening to loud music and talking on the phone on the train. The rule was enacted after the Indian Railways received numerous complaints about people talking on the phone loudly and listening to music without earphones during sleep hours.

TTEs (Travelling Ticket Examiners), catering staff, and other railway personnel have been instructed to maintain public etiquette in trains.

Also, Did you know that pulling a chain and causing the train to stop for no apparent reason is a legal offence? The train’s alarm chain system is for emergencies only. Pulling the chain is permitted in a train only if a companion, child, elderly or disabled person misses the train, an accident occurs in the train, or during other emergencies. There should be a compelling reason to pull the chain in a moving train.

