Indian Railways Hikes Platform Ticket Prices at These Stations, Check Details

Indian Railways has been taking several measures to meet the high demand for train tickets and to ease the festive rush at different stations. Southern Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at many stations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to control the overcrowding during the festival period. Southern Railway has hiked the platform ticket prices at 8 major railway stations in Chennai and suburbs. This price of the platform tickets has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 and it will remain effective till January 31.

According to the Southern Railway, this step has been taken to avoid overcrowding at stations. This new fare will be applicable from today.

The railway stations for which platform ticket rates have been increased include, Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram and Katpadi stations. This hike has also taken place at Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Avadi stations. Southern Railway requested users to note the details and extend co-operation.

The platform ticket fare has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per person from October 1st to January 31st 2023, to avoid overcrowding during festival time: Southern Railway. pic.twitter.com/lVQ0rNLuMu — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Besides these stations, price of platform ticket has also been hiked at Vijaywada station in Andhra Pradesh. Price of tickets has been raised from Rs 10 to 30 keeping in mind the Dussehra festival rush. This rise in prices would remain in effect till October 9.

Central Railway has also increased the platform ticket price at many railway stations across Mumbai. In a press release Central Railway said that this step was undertaken to tackle the problem of overcrowding at stations during Dussehra festival. Platform tickets will be available at a higher price at Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations. Rates were also increased at Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations of the Mumbai division.

The Railway Ministry also said in a press release that this hike in platform ticket prices is a temporary step to ease the overcrowding at stations during the festival period. This temporary step is taken to control overcrowding as it can lead to an increase in Covid -19 cases.

The ministry added that power to raise platform ticket price for preventing overcrowding has been delegated to Divisional Railway Managers since 2015. This power is often exercised as a short term crowd control measure.

