Indian Railways Increases The Speed Of Bhagalpur-Hansdiha Train By 30kmph

The Indian Railways has decided to increase the speed of the Bhagalpur-Hansdiha train by 30 km. Earlier, the speed was 50 km/hour and now it has gone up to 80 km/hour. It is further decided that after a fortnight, the speed of the rail will be increased to 110 km/hour. The decision is taken against the backdrop of development in Indian Railways. The decision will reduce the time taken by train to reach the destination and can be a game changer in terms of Indian Railways’ effectiveness.

Bhagalpur-Hansdiha railway line connects Bhagalpur Railway Station in Bihar to Hansdiha Ramgarh Road, Kasba in Jharkhand. Lately, the Godda-Rajendranagar train was flagged off by Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey and legislator Amit Kumar Mandal from Godda railway station.

Speaking at the event, Godda BJP MP Nishikant said the new train will satisfy long-held demands of regional merchants and artisans since they will have direct access to larger markets. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, “history is being scripted every day in Godda parliamentary constituency," he wrote on Twitter. After 75 years of independence, the Prime Minister awarded Godda a railway line, and the railway minister gave Godda-Patna rail on Saturday, he claimed.

There are 335 kilometres between Godda and Jharkhand. According to Amit, the new train will promote Jharkhand’s socioeconomic development. On December 16, the train left for Rajendranagar. Every Friday at 10:15 pm, the weekly express departs Rajendranagar and arrives in Godda at 6:25 am the following day. ]

Similar to this, it would depart Godda every Saturday at 7:25 am and arrive in Rajendranagar at 4:05 pm. Stations along the route in both directions served by the railway include Poreyahat, Hansdiha, Mandar Hill, Barahat, Dhauni, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Bariarpur, Jamalpur, Abhaipur, Kiul, Hathidah, and Bakhtiyarpur.

