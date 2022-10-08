Indian Railways Introduces Attractive Tour Package For Chandigarh, Dalhousie And Amritsar

Don’t we all get excited when it comes to going on trips? Definitely yes, because the weather is treating us amazing and we are surely craving a holiday. Especially when the Indian Railways is here with yet another tour package.

If you are planning to enjoy the beautiful valleys of Dalhousie, the Indian Railways is giving you all a great opportunity. IRCTC is offering a luxurious and economical rail tour package. Through this package, you will get a chance to visit Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar. Scroll down to know the deets!

This package will start from Bhopal. Under this package, you will be getting a chance to travel for a total of 8 nights and 9 days. The package includes breakfast and dinner. Along with this, you will also get some good facilities for an overnight stay and the starting fare of the package is Rs 24,560.

Tour package details

Package Name: Dalhousie with Golden Temple (WBR76)

Destination Cover- Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar

Tour Duration – 9 Days / 8 Nights

Meal Plan – Breakfast and Dinner

Travel Mode- Rail

class comfort

Frequency- Every Friday

Departure Time- Rani Kamalapati Railway Station 22:40

How much does it cost?

If you are a group of 2 or 3 people, the per person expenses on triple occupancy is Rs 25,810 and double occupancy is Rs 33,135. Talking about the charges for children, it will cost around Rs 21,320 with a bed and Rs 19,100 without a bed.

And if you are a group of 4-5 passengers then the per person expenses on triple occupancy would be Rs 24,560 and double occupancy would be Rs 28,660. Again talking about the charges for children, it will cost around Rs 20,070 with a bed and Rs 17,840 without a bed.

Process of booking

Travellers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com online. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

