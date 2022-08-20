Indian Railways Introduces New Intercity Rail Bus Between Mathura and Vrindavan

The journey between Mathura and Vrindavan will get more comfortable with the operation of a new 50-seater intercity rail bus. Janmashtami festival was celebrated with great pomp and grandeur across the country. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Indian Railways decided for the convenience of devotees of Lord Krishna.

Mathura – Vrindavan journey to get more comfortable! A newly produced 50 seater intercity rail bus with a more powerful engine, will soon serve the two cities. जय गोविंदा जय गोपाला। pic.twitter.com/Gz15kM9X4I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2022

The Railways will operate a new intercity rail bus between the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. This new rail bus will be used in place of the old rail bus running in this section. This new rail bus has many modern and advanced passenger facilities like an aluminum chequered floor, a music system for passengers, and comfortable cushioned seats. Beautiful vinyl films have also been installed inside and outside the rail bus according to the religious environment of Mathura-Vrindavan. Indian Railways tweeted about the new intercity rail bus on their official handle.

Mathura – Vrindavan journey to get more comfortable! A newly produced 50 seater intercity rail bus with a more powerful engine, will soon serve the two cities. जय गोविंदा जय गोपाला। pic.twitter.com/Gz15kM9X4I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2022

The new rail bus will have the capacity to carry 50 passengers and will be driven by a more powerful engine. It is worth noting that Vrindavan is connected to Mathura by a 12 km long meter gauge rail track. Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh, announced this special gift for the devotees and railway passengers on Janmashtami.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here