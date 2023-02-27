CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVRoyal EnfieldMercedes BenzSpicejetHyundai Verna
Home » News » Auto » Indian Railways Invites Tenders To Build All-Aluminum Coaches For Vande Bharat Trains
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways Invites Tenders To Build All-Aluminum Coaches For Vande Bharat Trains

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 17:59 IST

Delhi, India

The coaches of the new Vande Bharat trains will be built using aluminium.

The coaches of the new Vande Bharat trains will be built using aluminium.

This will be the first time in the history of Indian Railways that trains will be manufactured using aluminum metal.

Two private companies are in the race to build 100 Vande Bharat Express trains for the Indian Railways. In a first for Indian Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains will have all-aluminium body coaches. Two companies, France’s Alstom and Hyderabad’s Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, have submitted bids for manufacturing the new Vande Bharat trains.

French mobility giant Alstom has been building trains for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd has submitted the bid in association with Swiss company Stadler.

The coaches of the new Vande Bharat trains will be built using aluminium. Until now, Vande Bharat trains were being made using stainless steel. While this will make Vande Bharat trains lighter and more power efficient, the cost of production will also be reduced. This will be the first time in the history of Indian Railways that trains will be manufactured using aluminum metal.

Latest reports suggest that the train coaches will be manufactured in Sonipat, Haryana. As per the terms of the deal, the Indian Railways will provide the manufacturing company with the factory. Whichever company wins the bid, they will not only have to manufacture these 100 trains but also help in their maintenance for the next 35 years. The total cost of the project is worth Rs 30,000 crore and the selected manufacturer will get Rs 13,000 crore on delivery of the train coaches while the remaining amount will be paid after completion of 35 years, according to reports.

The Ministry of Railways plans to launch the first set of the semi-high speed trains with sleeper coaches for the general public by 2024. Apart from this, the ministry has a target of operating a total of 400 Vande Bharat trains in the next few years. Currently the trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, but for the newer trains factories will be set up at Sonipat in Haryana, Latur in Maharashtra and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. auto
  2. Indian Railways
first published:February 27, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 17:59 IST
Read More