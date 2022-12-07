Indian Railways Launches Affordable Ramayana Yatra of South; All You Need To Know

Indian railways is always there to surprise their passengers with new services now and then. This time, the IRCTC has decided to start a new concept of the Ramayana Yatra of South.

The IRCTC is embarking on this journey as part of the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train Scheme. This journey will begin on January 25, 2023. This package will include 10 nights and 11 days of travel. Apart from Delhi’s Safdarjung, passengers can also board this train from Mathura, Agra, Gwalior, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, and Bhopal.

During this journey, passengers will visit all of the locations in South India associated with the Ramayana and Lord Rama. A visit each to Trimbakeshwar Temple, Panchavati, Sita Gufa, and Kalaram Temple will a part of the yatra. In Hampi, visitors will be able to visit Anjanadari mountain, Virupaksha temple, and Vitthal temple. Visitors will also be able to visit Ramanathaswamy Temple, Dhanush Koti in Rameshwaram and Vishnu Kanchi Temple, Sivakanchi, and Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram. Yatris will also be taken to Sri Sitaram Swamy Temple, Anjani Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Ramtek Fort, and Nagpur’s local temple.

The journey has been divided into three categories. The price of a single share in the comfort category is Rs 42,155. The cost of double and triple sharing is Rs 36,655. A single share in the Superior category costs Rs 34,150. Double and triple sharing costs Rs 29,695. A single share in the Standard category costs Rs 28,550. While double and triple sharing costs Rs 24,825.

The best part would be, you can also pay an EMI of Rs.1370/- per month. Its objective is to connect middle-income group people with this facility. Public Relations Officer of Jhansi Mandal Manoj Kumar Singh told that common people will also be able to visit religious places related to the Ramayana period through this yatra. The booking of the package will be done on a first come first serve basis. The booking of the journey can be done from the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com.

