Indian Railways has launched a direct train between Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The train was inaugurated on March 2 and it made its maiden trip on March 3. Till now there was no direct train from Jaipur to Ahmedabad. The new train, number 12981, will originate from Jaipur and reach Asarva station in Ahmedabad next day.

In accordance with IRCTC, the fare of this train starts from Rs 1,005 for the third AC coach followed by Rs 1,415 and Rs 2,375 for the second and first AC coaches respectively. The train has 16 stoppages in its journey, which include- Phulera, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, Mavli Junction, Rana Pratapnagar, Udaipur City, Jawar, Dungarpur, Shamlaji Road, Himmatnagar, Nandol Dahegam, and Sardar Gram stations.

The trial run for the maiden train was held in the month of October 2022. The project will also be the first broad gauge train track between Udaipur and Ahmedabad. Northern Railway will be spending Rs 1,700 crore for this project.

The new route cuts travel time between Jaipur and Ahmedabad from 10 hours to just 5. According to Indian Railways officials, the train links Kharwa and Jawar while passing through forested areas. Because of the area’s uneven topography, it was difficult to design a seamless route. The Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bundi, Rajsamand, and Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan are all now connected by with railway line after the launch of this new train.

The rail route between Udaipur - Ahmedabad has been built with modern technology. The entire work has been done by next-generation modern machines. In phase 2, the rail route is also proposed to connect some districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota.

Till now Jaipur was connected with Ahmedabad through indirect trains like the Rajdhani Express running between New Delhi to Ahmedabad, Aravali Express that connects Ganganagar to Ahmedabad and Daulatpur Chowk Sabarmati Express connecting New Delhi to Ahmedabad. Ashram Express travelling between New Delhi and Ahmedabad and Yoga Express running between Rishikesh to Ahmedabad also pass through Jaipur.

