Indian Railways LIVE Update: Mumbai Local Train Services Continue to Remain Disrupted Due to Heavy Rain on July 7

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Mumbai and its adjoining areas continue to receive heavy showers on Thursday, resulting in water-logging at a number of places including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating “normally”, but a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, took to social media and complained that the suburban services were running late by at least 15-20 minutes.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed Railway authorities and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to appoint a nodal officer for coordination between them and for dissemination of information about water-logging and disruption of suburban train services in Mumbai, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

During the meeting held for reviewing preparedness for dealing with any eventuality arising out of the monsoon, the CM asked the railway machinery to remain alert and coordinate with the BMC, said the statement.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected mainly on the main and harbour corridors of the Central Railway due to water- logging on tracks near Kurla, slowing down train movement. Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, tweeted: “Train Alert! 7.00AM

Trains on all corridors are running.”

T/3/7.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट!8.30AM

सर्वच सेक्शनमध्ये सतत पाऊस पडत आहे. सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु मात्र,काही गाड्या विलंबाने. माहितीस्तव. Train Alert!8.30AM

Continuous rain in all sections. Trains on all corridors r running.Few trains r running late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 7, 2022

The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night, officials said.

