Indian Railways Opens Second Aahar Restaurant in Madhya Pradesh

Following the launch of its rail-coach style restaurant, Aahar, in Bhopal, Indian Railways has opened the second branch of the eatery in Madhya Pradesh. The new Aahar restaurant has come up at the Itarsi railway station. Making the announcement in a new tweet, the Ministry of Railways posted pictures of the new restaurant on wheels giving a preview of what visitors can expect from this in-coach dining experience.

रेस्टोरेंट ऑन व्हील्स! भारतीय रेल द्वारा मध्य प्रदेश के इटारसी स्टेशन परिसर में रेल कोच रेस्टोरेंट का शुभारंभ किया गया है। यहां पर यात्रियों के साथ-साथ स्थानीय निवासी भी उच्च गुणवत्ता वाले स्वादिष्ट भारतीय व्यंजनों का आनंद उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/EU7romCopy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 7, 2022

The restaurant serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food will be open for visitors around the lock. Tourists or local residents of Itarsi can visit the restaurant to try dishes from the variety of north Indian, south Indian and continental cuisines.

The Indian railways launched the project to open restaurants on wheels in various cities in the country with the launch of the Aahar restaurant in West Bengal’s Asansol district in February 2020. Since then, outlets of the eatery have come up at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur and Bhopal railways stations.

For the Aahar, the Indian Railways have refurbished old train coaches to use them as restaurants

Meanwhile, the Indian railways have prohibited passengers from carrying non-vegetarian food on the Delhi Karta Vande Bharat Express train. The passengers will be served only vegetarian food during the journey. The train has also become the becomes the first in the country to get a Sattvik certificate. The IRCTC has signed a contract with the NGO Sattvik Council of India and will be persuading this accreditation for some trains that run to holy sites.

Abishek Biswas, founder of the Sattvik Council of India said that various procedure has to be finished before granting a certificate of Sattvik to the train. This included inspection of the cooking technique, the kitchen, the serving and storage items, and the method of keeping them were all evaluated. The certificate was only issued after completing the entire process.

The Stativik accreditation may also be introduced to the Vande Bharat express train running between Delhi and Varanasi.

