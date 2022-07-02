Indian Railways Ranchi Divison Changes Origin Station of Trains To Bengaluru

The Ranchi Division of the South Eastern Railways has revised the origin station of several trains under its jurisdiction. An update in the timetable and diversion of routes has also been announced for some of the trains. Additionally, the railway has confirmed plans to add extra coaches to several trains, amidst the spike in footfall of passengers.

Ranchi division trains to Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru will now arrive at, and departure from the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal, instead of Bengaluru Cantt or Yesvantpur station.

From July 16 onwards, train number 18637, the Hatia- Bengaluru Cantt Weekly Special, will arrive at the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal. Similarly, 18638- Bengaluru Cant- Hatia Weekly express will operate from Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal, every Tuesday, from July 19 onwards.

Train Number 12835 Hatia- Yashvantpur biweekly express will be operated as Hatia-Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal express, every Tuesday and Sunday, from July 19 onwards.

Train No. 12836 Yesvantpur – Hatia Bi-Weekly Express train will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal from July 21 onwards. The departure time of the train, however, remains unchanged.

Due to traffic and power block on Salem-Magnesite rail section under the Salem Division of Southern Railway, Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express train will run with a three-hour delay on July 4, The train will depart at 9:00 hours from the Alappuzha station in Kerala, instead of the slated time, 6:00 hours.

Diverted Trains

Due to the ongoing non-interlocking work at Chakulia-Kokpada-Dhalbhumgarh- Ghatshila station of Kharagpur-Tatanagar rail section of Kharagpur division, Train No. 22892 Ranchi-Howrah Intercity Express on July 2 and July 6 will run on diverted routes. Instead of the usual Purulia – Adra – Medinipur – Kharagpur route, the train will run via Purulia – Tatanagar – Chakulia – Kharagpur route.

Train number 08185/08186 Hatia – Durg – Hatia Bi-Weekly Special Train will temporarily be operated with AC First Class and AC 2-Tier Combined Coach extension. Similarly, Train No. 08185 Hatia – Durg Bi-Weekly Special Train will be run with additional coaches during its run between July 5 and September 29.

Train number 08186 Durg – Hatia bi-weekly special train will also run with an extra AC first class and AC 2-tier combined coaches between July 6 and September 30.

In view of the rush, train number 13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express will operate with an additional coach of second class sleeper class till July 7.

