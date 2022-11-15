Indian Railways Relaxes Distance Restriction on Online Ticket Booking

The Indian Railways has allowed commuters to book unreserved tickets via the Unreserved Ticket System (UTS) mobile app up to 20 kilometres from a station in a non-suburban region. The distance in suburban regions has been increased from the previous 2 km to 5 km.

The development is in response to a long-standing request from commuters travelling in general coaches for long-distance trains. The Railway Board has issued revised instructions regarding this to all zones, and the same has been in force.

The Indian Railways is ready to further expand the network and relax restrictions. “Any Zonal Railway which desires to further increase this restriction of 5 km up to 10 km shall inform CRIS of the actual distance restriction desired," reads the press note.

Before these modifications, commuters in non-suburban areas could book a ticket up to 5 kilometres from a station using the UTS app of the railways. The uniform distance restriction for ordering tickets through UTS on mobile for the suburban portion was 2 km; it has since been increased to 5 km.

The UTS mobile app makes it possible to purchase platform tickets, monthly passes and season tickets, saving users time and avoiding lengthy lines at ticket booths.

A step-by-step guide to the UTS mobile app-

The mobile app is available for free download and functions on devices running the Android, iOS and Windows operating systems. Payments can be made through online banking or wallets like R-Wallet, PayTM and Mobikwik. According to a railway news release, this facility represents a significant advancement in unreserved ticketing and is beneficial to rail consumers.

Step 1. Choose normal booking from the menu under book tickets. Names/codes for the departing and arrival stations should be entered. Choose the ticket type, such as express, postal or passenger.

Step 2. From the dashboard, select the platform booking option. Select how many individuals you wish to reserve platform tickets for.

Step 3. Visit the QR code installation at the railroad station. Select the QR booking option from UTS ticketing’s Book Ticket Menu. Using the app, scan the QR code. Fill up the other options after selecting the destination station’s name or code.

Step 4. Select the type of ticket you want to purchase, and payment options like R-wallet or other online payment options, which are available for selection as a payment method.

Step 5. Pay the admission price. You’ll get a message regarding ticket reservations. There will be a display ticket option in the UTS dashboard, and you can view the ticket from there.

