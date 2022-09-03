Indian Railways Restores Old Time Table For These Trains, Check Details

Indian Railways has restored the old time table for a few trains running between Karnataka and Rajasthan. Earlier, the railway authorities announced new arrival and departure timings for trains at Miraj Junction in Maharashtra. The new schedule was announced for a few trains running on Bengaluru – Jodhpur, Bengaluru – Ajmer, and Mysore – Ajmer routes. However, the Northwestern Railway authorities have scrapped the changes in train schedule and the trains will run as per their old schedule.

Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of Northwestern Railway said that the administration had decided to change stoppage timings of four trains at Miraj Station, but now they have decided to restore the old time table.

This is the timetable for the 4 trains:

1. Train No. 16508 Bangalore – Jodhpur express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

2. Train No. 16532 Bangalore – Ajmer express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

3. Train No. 16210 Mysore – Ajmer express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

4. Train No. 16534 Bangalore – Jodhpur express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

The trains were to follow different schedules of arrival and departure at Miraj station, but will now follow the above schedule. Indian Railways is constantly improving operations and making changes to operation of trains to improve the convenience of passengers.

Strict cleanliness and travelling rules are being followed for all trains to ease the rush during festive season and holidays. Offences like travelling without ticket and getting on the train without confirmation can lead to offenders paying fine or even going to jail, the authorities warned.

