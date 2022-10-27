Indian Railways Resume Services of Iconic Neral-Matheran Mini Train; Check Timings

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The iconic mini train resumed it services between Neral and Matheran with the addition of Vistadome Coach last week. The mini train is one of the main tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station located 100 km from Mumbai. Neral is located at the base of the Matheran hill and is is connected to Mumbai by the suburban local network of the Central Railway. Daily two DOWN services between Neral-Matheran and two UP services between Matheran-Neral will be operated, the CR said in a release.

A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section. pic.twitter.com/irpeQR1Zuw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022

The 20 km narrow gauge rail line to Matheran was shut after it suffered heavy damage during Monsoon in August 2019.

The railway’s release said the first service from Neral will depart at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am, while the second service will depart at 2.20 pm and reach Matheran at 5 pm.

Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism… https://t.co/pHye7irkWr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022

“Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism…,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first service from Matheran will depart at 2.45 pm and reach Neral at 5.30 pm, while the second service from Matheran will depart at 4.20 pm and reach Neral at 7 pm. Six daily services between Aman Lodge (situated at Matheran’s entry point) and Matheran station will also continue.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway said that major breaches had occurred in the Neral-Matheran section at three locations.

The track renewal work that was carried out subsequently included replacement of old rails with new ones, replacement of the old steel, iron and wooden sleepers with concrete ones and installation of anti-crash barriers. The ride will be less bumpy with the replacement of sleepers and rails, officials said.

Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again! 🚂 👉Vistadome coach

👉Gabion protection

👉Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track pic.twitter.com/e6sEmEamLE — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2022

The small stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran was restored in December 2019 and has been functional since than. Neral-Matheran rail line was built in 1907 as a family enterprise of the Peerbhoys. The mini train is the only mode of transport that takes tourists to Matheran where motor vehicles are not allowed.

THE SERVICES ON NERAL – MATHERAN NG LINE RESUMED WITH THE TIMINGS AS UNDER:

(A) NERAL – MATHERAN – NERAL MINI TRAIN SERVICES

Neral – Matheran Down Trains

1. 52103 Neral Dep. 08.50 hrs Matheran Arr. 11.30 hrs (Daily)

2. 52105 Neral Dep. 14.20 hrs Matheran Arr. 17.00 hrs (Daily)

Matheran – Neral Up Trains

1. 52104 Matheran Dep. 14.45 hrs Neral Arr. 17.30 hrs (Daily)

2. 52106 Matheran Dep. 16.20 hrs Neral Arr. 19.00 hrs

52103/52104 will run with 3 second class, o­ne Vistadome coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

52105/52106 will run with 3 second class, o­ne first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

(B) AMAN LODGE – MATHERAN – AMAN LODGE SHUTTLE SERVICES (REVISED TIMINGS)

Aman Lodge – Matheran shuttle services (Daily)

1. 52153 Aman Lodge Dep. 08.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 09.03 hrs

2. 52155 Aman Lodge Dep. 10.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 11.03 hrs

3. 52157 Aman Lodge Dep. 12.00 hrs Matheran Arr. 12.18 hrs

4. 52159 Aman Lodge Dep. 14.05 hrs Matheran Arr. 14.23 hrs

5. 52161 Aman Lodge Dep. 15.40 hrs Matheran Arr. 15.58 hrs

6. 52163 Aman Lodge Dep. 17.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 18.03 hrs

Matheran – Aman Lodge shuttle services (Daily)

1. 52154 Matheran Dep. 08.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 08.38 hrs

2. 52156 Matheran Dep. 10.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 10.38 hrs

3. 52158 Matheran Dep. 11.35 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 11.53 hrs

4. 52160 Matheran Dep. 13.40 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 13.58 hrs

5. 52162 Matheran Dep. 15.15 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 15.33 hrs

6. 52164 Matheran Dep. 17.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 17.38 hrs

All shuttle services will run with 3 second class, o­ne first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

