Indian Railways Revises Timings of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express From November 5; Check Details

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Indian Railways has announced changes in the schedule of Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express from November 5. The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital. Recently, Vapi has been included as a stop by the national carrier.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the train No 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart Vapi station at 08.00/08.02 hrs instead of 08.04/08.06 hrs, Surat station at 08.55/08.58 hrs instead of 09.00/09.03 hrs.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 92 Trains Today on November 3; Check Full List

Similarly, in the return direction, train No 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart Vadodara station at 15.53/15.56 hrs instead of 15.50/15.55 hrs, Vapi station at 18.13/18.15 hrs instead of 18.38/18.40 hrs.

The timings of the train at other stations remain unchanged.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Train To Now Halt At Vapi Station

The Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express is in news ever since its launch. On October 29, it hit cattle in Gujarat’s Atul railway station, third incident in the month.

The train’s front panel was damaged and the underbelly equipment of its first coach was also dented in the accident.

The first such accident took place on October 6, when the train ran over four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat. The train was enroute to Gandhinagar from Mumbai. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight.

The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai. The train is indigenously designed and manufactured. It is the third train under the Vande Bharat series.

Read all the Latest Auto News here