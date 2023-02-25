Amid the Holi celebrations, Indian Railways observes an increase in footfall. In lieu of this, Indian Railways has operationalised some special trains across India. These trains have been deployed by central railways for Bhopal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Pune, Buxar, and Patna.

Train number- 02191 from the Jabalpur-Danapur Holi Superfast Special train will leave Jabalpur at 08.05 hours on March 6 and reach Danapur at 08.45 hours the next day.

Train number- 02192 Danapur-Jabalpur Holi Superfast Special train will depart from Danapur at 11.30 am on March 7 and reach Jabalpur at 12.10 pm. This festival special will stop at Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Arrah stations.

Train number- 02155 from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) to Danapur Holi Superfast Special train will leave Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) at 02.20 hours on March 5 and 12. It will reach Danapur at 08.45 hours the next day.

Train number- 02156 Danapur-Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) Holi Superfast Special train will leave Danapur at 11.30 am on March 6 and 13 and reach Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) at 05.50 am the next day. The train will stop at Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, and Manikpur, Shankargarh.

Train number- 09817 Kota-Danapur Holi Express Special train will leave Kota at 09.50 hours on March 4 and 10 and reach Danapur at 08.45 hours the next day.

Train number- 09818 Danapur-Kota Holi Express special train will leave Danapur at 11.30 am on March 5 and 11 and reach Kota at 09.00 am the next day. The train will stop at Baran, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

CPRO Rahul Srivastava said that the railroad administration will make an effort to offer improved facilities to passengers on the Holi holidays. West Central Railway has decided to operate two trips of special trains between Kota-Danapur-Kota in this series.

