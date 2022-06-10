Indian Railways To Add 6 More Sleeper Coaches To Okha-Delhi Superfast Train

The Indian Railways has decided to install additional coaches in trains to control the rush of passengers and to give them more convenience. North Western Railway has decided to extend the coach position in Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Okha’s weekly superfast special train service.

As per reports, the railway decided to increase 06-second sleeper class coaches on this train. With this, passengers will be able to get more berths.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, 06-second sleeper class coaches are being added to the Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Okha weekly superfast special train service for the convenience of the passengers.

Train No. 09523/09524, Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Weekly Superfast Special train service from Okha on June 14 and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla on June 15, will have the additional coaches.

As a result of these additional coaches, the number of second sleeper class coaches has touched 14.

