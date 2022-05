Indian Railways To Add Coaches To 31 Pairs of Trains; Check List

The North-western Railway zone has decided to add temporary coaches to 31 pairs of trains to reduce the waiting list of passengers and make more berths available to them. With the addition of temporary coaches to these trains, the journey of passengers travelling to the states of Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu etc. will get easier.

Let’s look at trains that will have additional coaches:

Train No. 22481/22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — and Delhi Sarai Rohilla — from June 2 to July 1 — will have two additional Third AC and two Second Sleeper Class coaches.

Train No. 12479/12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Rail Service — from June 3 to July 2 — and Bandra Terminus — from June 4 to July 3 — will have two additional Third AC and 2 Second Sleeper Class Coaches.

Train number 22471/22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner train service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Delhi Sarai — from June 3 to July 2 — will have two additional Second Sleeper class coaches.

Train No. 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai train service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Udaipur City — from June 2 to July 1 — will have two extra Second Sleeper Class Coaches.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Khajuraho — from June 3 to July 2 — will have an extra Third AC and an additional Second Sleeper class coach.

Train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service — from June 1 to June 29 — and from Dadar — from June 2 to June 30 — will have an additional Third AC economy class coach.

Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi–Dadar–Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service — from June 2 to June 30 — and from Dadar — June 3 to July 1 — will get two extra Third AC and two additional Second Sleeper class coaches.

Train No. 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Dadar — June 2 to July 1 — will get an extra Third AC and four additional Second Sleeper Class coaches.

Train number 20971/20972, Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City train service — from June 4 to June 25 — and from Shalimar — June 5 to June 26 — will have an extra second ordinary class coach.

Train No. 12991/12992, Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — will have two Second Ordinary Class Coaches.

Train No. 12996/12995, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer rail service from June 2 to June 30 — and from Bandra Terminus — June 3 to July 1 — will get an extra Third AC Economy class coach.

Train No. 19711/19712, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur rail service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Bhopal — June 2 to July 1 — will have one additional Third AC Economy class coach.

Train No. 19715/19716, Jaipur – Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) – Jaipur Rail Service from June 3 to June 28 — and Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) — June 4 to June 29 — will have one additional Third AC coach added.

Train No. 14801/14802, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — and — from Indore — June 4 to July 3 — will get additional 2 Second Ordinary Class coaches.

Train number 12465/12466, Indore-Jodhpur-Indore rail service — from June 2 to July 1 — and from Jodhpur — June 3 to July 2 — will have two additional second general class coaches.

Train number 12495/12496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner train service — from June 2 to June 30 — and from Kolkata — June 3 to July 1 — will get an additional coach of Second Sleeper class.

Train number 20471/20472, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner train service — from June 5 to June 26 — and from Puri — June 8 to June 29 — will have an additional Second Sleeper class coach.

Train number 22473/22474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner train service — from June 6 to June 27 — and from Bandra Terminus — June 7 to June 28 — will get an additional coach of Second Sleeper class.

Train number 14701/14702, Sriganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar train service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Bandra Terminus — June 3 to July 2 — will have an additional coach of Second Sleeper class.

Train No. 14866/14865, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Varanasi — June 2 to July 1 — will get additional two Second Ordinary Class coaches.

Train No. 14854/14853, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 and — from Varanasi — June 2 to July 1 — will have two additional Second Ordinary Classe coaches.

Train No. 14864/14863, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur Rail Service — from Jodhpur — from June 1 to June 30 — and Varanasi — from June 2 to July 1 — will get two additional coaches of Second Ordinary Class.

Train number 22977/22978, Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur rail service — from June 1 to June 30 — will have an additional Third AC coach.

Train No. 19613/19612, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Rail Service — from Ajmer — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Amritsar — from June 2 to July 1 — will have an additional Second Ordinary and a Third AC Class coach.

Train No. 19611/19614, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Rail Service — from Ajmer — from June 1 to June 30 — and Amritsar — from June 2 to July 1 — will get an additional Second Ordinary and Third AC Class coach.

Train No. 22987/22988, Ajmer-Agra Fort-Ajmer Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — will get two Second Ordinary Class Coaches.

Train No. 14712/14711, Sriganganagar-Haridwar-Shri Ganganagar Rail Service — from June 1 to June 30 — two Second Ordinary Class Coaches will be added.

Train number 12482/12481, Sriganganagar-Delhi-Sriganganagar train service — from June 2 to July 1 — and Delhi — June 3 to July 2 — two-second general class coaches will be added.

Train number 14731/14732, Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi train service — from Delhi — from June 2 to July 1 and — from Bathinda — from June 3 to July 2 — will get two second general class coaches.

Train number 14803/14804, Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur rail service — from Jodhpur — from June 1 to June 30 — and from Sabarmati — from June 2 to July 1 — one Second Sleeper class coach will be added.

Train No. 14810/14809, Jaisalmer-Jodhpur-Jailsmer Rail Service — from June 3 to July 2 — will have an additional Second Sleeper class.

