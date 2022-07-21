Indian Railways To Add Extra Coaches To 2 Pairs Of Trains On Kota-Hisar Route

Due to additional passenger traffic and for the convenience of travellers, North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of permanent coaches in two pairs of trains that are operating between Kota and Hisar.

After the installation of these coaches, more berths will be available to the passengers travelling on these trains. With this decision of the Railways, travel between the states of Haryana and Rajasthan will become more convenient.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, in view of the additional passenger traffic and for the convenience of the passengers, there will be a permanent increase of 1-second sleeper and 1 third AC coach in a total of 4 trains which will be effective as follows:

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach from Kota in train number 19813 Kota-Hisar from July 21.

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach in train number 19814 Hisar-Kota from July 22.

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach from Kota in train No. 19807 Kota-Hisar from July 22.

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach in train No. 19808 Hisar-Kota from July 23.

