Indian Railways To Add More Coaches To These Trains In Rajasthan; Check List

The Indian Railways strives to make rail operations as smooth as possible. They aim to enable the railways to function systematically, to help passengers have a safe and comfortable journey and to increase reservations. With winter setting in, the holiday season is also around the corner. The increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists has led to the crowding of railways as people plan their trips during this time.

Rajasthan is one of the prime destinations that tourists visit from around the world during winter. If you are travelling to the state via train, this article might help you plan your trip.

To enhance the convenience of tourists and passengers, Indian Railways has decided to temporarily increase one-third of AC class compartment in train number 14704/14703, Lalgarh – Jaisalmer – Lalgarh that will depart from Lalgarh, beginning from December 22 till January 1, and from Jaisalmer starting from December 24 to January 3.

Similarly, one-third of AC class coach has been temporarily increased in train number 12468/12467, Jaipur-Jaisalmer – Jaipur rail service from Jaipur, beginning from December 23 till January 2 and from Jaisalmer for the period December 23 to January 2.

Along with these changes, train number 09037/09038, Bandra Terminus – Barmer – Bandra Terminus train will see a permanent increase of two-second sleeper class coaches from January 6 from Bandra Terminus, and from January 7 from Barmer. After this increase, there will be a total of 22 coaches, including 12 third AC, 8-second sleeper, and 2 power car coaches in this train service.

These changes will enable more passengers to be able to make reservations on trains with the destinations mentioned for each train. People who haven’t made their reservations yet can note these changes, and quickly buy their tickets before they are fully booked.

Read all the Latest Auto News here