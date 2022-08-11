Indian Railways To Attach Additional Coaches Chandigarh- Lucknow Train, Check Details

The trains on various routes are witnessing a heavy rush due to the festive season and Indian Railways is taking several measures to meet the increased demand for seats. For the convenience of passengers travelling between Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, the North Eastern Railway has made some extra arrangements.

According to the North Eastern Railway Spokesperson, for the convenience of passengers, one additional coach each of Sleeper Class and Air-conditioned Third Class would be permanently installed on trains traveling between Lucknow Junction and Chandigarh.

The train number 15011/15012 Lucknow Jn-Chandigarh-Lucknow Jn will have two additional coaches, which will help passengers amid the high demand for tickets during the festive season. The trains will have 16 coaches, comprising one coach for the general second class, three coaches for sleeper class, three coaches for the air-conditioned third class, and one coach for the air-conditioned second class.

Indian Railways has been taking steps to improve passenger comfort and to meet the increased demand for tickets during the summer vacation and the festival season.

North Eastern Railway (NER) is running 41 summer special trains in addition to normal trains to fulfill increasing passenger demand. During the fiscal year ending in July, almost 3.96 crore passengers boarded trains operated by the North Eastern Railway.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, 41 pairs of trains running from 56 rakes are now being replaced with 02 power cars. These trains will receive one coach of LHB Second Luggage, Guard and Divyaang Compartments.

These coaches are capable of utilizing electricity from overhead wires. LHB carriages will be added to select trains to lessen jerks. This will also increase the trains’ seating capacity. LHB buses are extremely durable and require little maintenance. The North Eastern Railway has implemented these steps for the benefit of passengers and to ease the summer rush.

