Indian Railways To Cancel These Trains For 3 Months Amid Visibility Concerns

Amid the visibility concerns, Indian Railways has cancelled a few trains for three months. From December 1 to February 28, trains operating between Delhi to Amritsar will be temporarily halted for three months. These include trains like Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express and Jansewa Express.

The Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express travels from Saharsa to Anand Vihar via S Bakhtiyarpur, Mansi Jn, Khagaria Jn, Begu Sarai, Barauni Jn, Sonpur Jn and Shahjahanpur.

The Jansewa Express 13420 is running between Muzaffarpur Jn (MFP) and Bhagalpur (BGP). It covers a total journey of 240 kilometres. At 11:05, the train departs from Muzaffarpur Jn and at 06:00 it arrives at Bhagalpur. Jansewa Express has 16 stopping stations, such as Dalsingh Sarai, Luckeesarai Junction and Bariarpur.

Indian Railways has incured significant losses during the winter months as a result of train delays and poor visibility. Railways report the actions they take each year to prevent train delays, including:

A modified automatic signalling system has been put in place by Northern Railway and North Central Railway to control the number of trains that can go between two stations. When the trains are running in automatic block signalling portions, this raises the bar for safety.

Illuminating paints and strips have been put on the signal sighting boards.

Loco pilots are given the Fog PASS Gadget, a handheld GPS-based portable gadget, in areas affected by fog. This enables them to run the train in foggy weather. This apparatus isn’t really fastened to a locomotive. An audiovisual warning is set off whenever a landmark enters the geo-fence range.

The location of the stations, warning signs and level-crossing gates are among the information saved on the gadget. It is carried by the locomotive drivers, and displays the train’s speed as well as the length of time and distance required to go to specific locations.

