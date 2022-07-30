Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on July 31: Check Local Train Routes, Timings

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: The Indian Railways has said it will carry out a jumbo and a mega block for maintenance work on Sunday, July 31. The Western Railway said in a tweet that there will be five hours jumbo block to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

“WR to undertake Jumbo Block of five hours between Borivali & Goregaon stns on Sunday, 31st July, 2022 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment,” it said in a tweet. The block will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivli and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivli stations. “Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters,” the release said.

NO MEGA BLOCK ON CSMT-KALYAN MAIN LINE

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Transharbour and Harbour Line sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

TRANSHARBOUR LINE

Up and Down Transharbour lines between Thane and Vashi/ Nerul Stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Transharbour line services towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

HARBOUR LINE

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Indian Railways have permitted Harbour line passengers to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the release added.

