Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on Sunday, June 26: Check Local Train Routes, Timings

MUMBAI MEGA BLOCK UPDATE: Indian Railways’ Central and Western zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, June 26. However, special train services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period. Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s mega block.

CENTRAL RAILWAY MEGA BLOCK

Byculla-Matunga (Saturday/Sunday Night) Up fast line from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am and Dn fast line from 00.40 am to 5.40 am

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on Byculla-Matunga Up fast line from Saturday 11.30 pm to Sunday 4.30 am and Down fast line from Sunday 00.40 am to 5.40 am.

During the period, all Down fast service leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 5.20 am will be diverted on Down slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, halting as per their schedule halt and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind scheduled.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.58 pm to 11.15 pm will be diverted on UP slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, halting as per scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind scheduled.

DIVERSION OF MAIL/EXPRESS TRAINS

Down Mail /Express train 12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn Slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations and will take double halt at Dadar Platform No. 1 and will be handed over 10 to12 minutes late than schedule time at Roha.

Up Mail/Express trains 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah- Mumbai Mail will be diverted on UP slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations and will take double halt at Dadar Platform No.3 and will arrive destination 10-15 minutes behind scheduled.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, and Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

WESTERN RAILWAY JUMBO BLOCK

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a mega block of six hrs will be taken on UP and Down Harbour lines between Mahim and Bandra from 10.55 hrs to 16.55 hrs on Sunday. A mega block of five hrs will also be taken between Bandra and Andheri from 11:10 hrs to 16:10 hrs alongwith Central Railway block o­n Harbour line.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Goregaon trains and harbour services towards Central Railway and some of the Churchgate – Goregaon suburban trains will remain cancelled.

“It is also informed that with the completion of the re-alignment work at Mahim on 26th June, 2022, the halts of all DOWN Harbour trains at Mahim Down Harbour Platform will be restored from the same day after the completion of the block,” the release added.

