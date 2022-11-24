Indian Railways To Divert The Route Of Dhanbad Vananchal Express Train

Indian Railways has diverted the route of the Dhanbad Vananchal Express Train till November 29. The decision was taken due to the yard remodelling project initiated at Andal Railway Station. The express train will opt for an alternative route to reach the destination. Earlier, the express train reached Bhagalpur via Pakur, Tinpahar, Sahibganj, Mirza Cheuki, Ghoga, and other stations. But now, it will reach Bhagalpur via the Jasidih-Banka route.

Additionally, a temporary halt is scheduled at various junctions on the route. The Dhanbad Vananchal Express train will stop at Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Banka. Apart from Dhanbad Vananchal Express, take a look at the revised schedules of other trains below:

· Train number 13404, Bhagalpur-Ranchi Vananchal Express will reach Ranchi via the Banka-Jasidih route till November 28.

· Train number 13403, Ranchi-Bhagalpur Vananchal Express will reach Bhagalpur via the Jasidih-Banka route till November 29.

· Train number 03532, Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU stands cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03536, Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03518, Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03533, Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03517, Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03551, Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03609, Durgapur-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 03610, Asansol-Durgapur MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

· Train number 22321, Howrah-Siuri Hool Express is cancelled from November 22 to 29

· Train number- 22322, Siuri-Howrah Hool Express is cancelled from November 22 to 29news.

