Indian Railways To Implement These Rules To Ensure Sound Sleep For Passengers

The Indian Railways keeps making changes to the schedule of trains and norms to make it as convenient for passengers as possible. The aim is to ensure that rail travel becomes hassle-free. Yet again, Indian Railways has made changes in its sleeping rules for passengers. Often, when we are about to sleep, some people tend to disturb us, intentionally or unintentionally. This can be done in multiple ways such as going in and out of the compartment making noises, talking loudly to other people in the coach, playing loud music or talking over a call.

In such a scenario, you are often clueless about how to handle the situation. This is because the passenger causing the ruckus might not care about your comfort and convenience and even after your confrontation they would continue to cause problems for you. To deal with this, Indian Railways has introduced new rules that would cut down on ambient noises while you have your best sleep possible. The rules will be implemented soon and people might have to pay a fine if they don’t follow the rules.

Top showsha video

According to the new rules, no passengers in the same compartment are allowed to listen to music loudly, talk loudly, make noises, or talk on a call loudly. All these rules have been introduced to make sure that co-passengers can sleep peacefully, and that the disturbances can be minimised.

The implementation of this rule will ensure that the passengers have a peaceful journey and can sleep as much as possible. If a passenger has a complaint, they can approach the train staff and explain the ordeal. Action will be taken against the passenger causing the disturbance immediately.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here