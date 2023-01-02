Indian Railways To Install CCTV And Panic Buttons In 15,000 Coaches; Know More

The Indian Railway keeps in mind the passenger’s convenience and safety and works towards improving the facilities continuously. The Railway Ministry recently took a major step to enhance the safety of women and children in trains and announced the installation of CCTV cameras in about 15,000 coaches and the order will cost about Rs 705 crore.

These include 14,387 coaches of premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi as well as passenger trains like EMU, MEMU and DEMU. The project will cover trains across the nation and the ministry informed the Parliament last year that so far around 2,930 rail coaches have been installed with CCTVs and the current order is more than five times that.

The railways are planning to cover a total of 60,000 coaches with CCTV surveillance at doors, vestibule area and corridor area and ensure that there is no breach of privacy. The Internet Protocol-based CCTVs will also have video analytics and facial recognition systems.

They will enable remote operation and monitoring of coaches from RPF posts, and divisional and zonal headquarters. There will be the provision of at least two panic buttons in each coach and pressing them will alert the nearest RPF post or data centre.

CCTV systems enable facial recognition to happen clearly with proper identification of a target by taking high-resolution images. With the help of these high-resolution CCTV cameras, the Railway is all set to implement facial recognition even in low-light conditions.

The system will work despite the shocks and vibrations and can withstand them with ease. All the new trains like Tejas and Vande Bharat already have CCTV cameras installed. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 4.24 lakh cases were registered in 2021 by the Railway Protection Force.

Indian Railways keep improving facilities in trains to improve the convenience of passengers.

