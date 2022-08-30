Indian Railways to Install Solar Panels at Another 20 Railway Stations Soon

The Indian Railways, which operates one of the world’s largest rail networks, aims to give its customers a smooth and comfortable rail experience. It is also making remarkable progress in the area of energy efficiency.

The North Western Railway zone has made significant progress in this regard by installing solar panels. NWR has already installed solar panels at 115 stations, and 20 additional stations expect to do so this year. These panels will have a 200 KW capacity.

According to Vijay Sharma, General Manager of North Western Railway, a total of 7.128 MWp capacity solar panels have been installed on the Zonal Railway so far. With the installation of these solar panels, more than 94 lakh units of energy are conserved every year and revenue to the tune of Rs 5.64 crore is being saved.

Additionally, North Western Railway has installed solar panels with a 7.128 MWp capacity under the green energy project at 115 stations, 238 level crossing gates, and 20 office buildings. Additionally, it is planned to spend around Rs 1.67 crore to build solar panels with a 200 KW capacity at 20 stations during this fiscal year. To maintain illumination at the stations even when there is no electrical supply, 10 KW solar panels will be placed at each station as part of this project.

The adoption of energy-efficient LED technology is guaranteed, together with cost savings and environmental preservation. Less electricity is used by LED fixtures per lumen of light produced. It lowers carbon dioxide emissions from LEDs as well as greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. 100% LED fittings have been installed in 572 stations and 963 service buildings of North Western Railway, saving 103 lakh units of electricity and revenue of Rs.9 crore every year. About 2,36,452 LED light fittings have been installed, resulting in a saving of 103 lakh units of electricity and revenue of Rs 9 crore per annum.

