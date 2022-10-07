Indian Railways To Run 179 Special Trains Until Chhath Puja; Know Their Routes

As the festive season in India is already underway, the Indian Railways has decided to run 179 special trains until Chhath Puja. These trains will cover major destinations, including Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, etc.

These 179 trains will make around 2269 trips until Chhath Puja. In accordance with the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, as on November 3, 2022, Central Railway (CR) has notified 100 trips of seven pairs of special trains.

The East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains. The Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of trains. The Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains and Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of trains. The North Central Railway (NCR) has announced 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 34 trips of 2 pairs of special trains. The North Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced 64 trips of 4-pair special trains and North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5-pair special trains.

The Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 pair special trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced 14 trips of 2 pair special trains and the South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 pair special trains.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced 433 trips of 22 special trains and the West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6-pair special trains. The Western Railway (WR) has announced 306 trips of 18 pairs of special trains.

To control crowds, the station will be under the supervision of RPF staff. This will enable orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches. Additionally, forces have been deployed for the security of the passengers on the platform. A medical team and May I Help You booths will be fully functional for the convenience of the passengers.

