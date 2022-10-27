Indian Railways To Run 250 Trains In Run-Up To Chhath Puja, Check Details

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the launch of 250 special trains for Chhath Puja. The initiative has been taken to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season. So far, the Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) until Chhath Puja this year. The Minister further extended warm wishes for the festival.

The Indian Railways will operate an additional 32 special services, according to an official announcement from the Ministry of Railways. This will ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey during this festive season. Major rail routes across the country include, Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar have been planned for special trains.

According to an earlier Ministry statement, “May I Help You’ booths are maintained at key stations with RPF personnel. TTEs are stationed at platforms to provide passengers with the required aid and direction. Stations with high footfalls will have medical teams, paramedical teams, and ambulances on call.”

Any irregularities, such as seat cornering, excessive pricing, and hawking activity, are closely observed. The Railways Ministry, to control crowds, will create lineups at the stations supervised by RPF officers.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, made an appeal to the centre to offer special trains for Chhath Puja in Bihar. The chief secretary of Bihar spoke to senior officials of the Ministry of Railways on the direction of the CM to enhance the number of special trains in view of Chhath Mahaparv.

Chhath Puja is one of the most famous festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony of Nahai Khai marks the beginning of the four-day festival, which concludes with Usha Arghya. The event is observed between October 28 and October 31 and devotees worship the Sun God.

