Indian Railways To Run Extra Special Trains To Shirdi, Tirupati Balaji, And Mumbai

The good news is on the chart for passengers travelling to Mumbai, Shirdi, and Tirupati Balaji. The Indian Railways has decided to increase the service duration of three pairs of special trains by three months for the convenience of passengers, especially for Bandra Terminus, Sainagar Shirdi, and Tirupati.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, an extension of three months is being given in the operation period of three pairs of special trains for Bandra Terminus, Sainagar Shirdi, and Tirupati, which will be of great benefit to the passengers.

Train No. 09723/09724, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Weekly Special Train will run from Jaipur from August 8 to October 26 (13 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from August 8 to October 27 (13 trips) is being expanded.

Train No. 09739/09740, Dhehar ka Balaji – Sainagar Shirdi – Dhehar ka Balaji weekly special train service will operate from Dhehar ka Balaji from August 5 to October 28 (13 trips) and Sainagar Shirdi to August 7 to October 30 (13 trips).

Train No. 09621/09622, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Weekly Special train will run from Ajmer from August 7 to October 30 (13 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from August 8 to October 31 (13 trips) is being expanded.

Railways have made it clear and clarified that no change is being made in their operating time and stoppages due to the extension of these railway services. All these will remain as before.

The railways provided a big relief and comfort to the passengers by increasing the special trains for the pilgrims.

