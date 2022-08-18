Indian Railways to Run Special Train for Jammu Via UP, Haryana and Punjab

For the convenience of railway passengers, the North Eastern Railway has introduced a special train between Gorakhpur and Jammu. Train number 05097 Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi Special Train will be operated from Gorakhpur for a single journey on Friday, August 19. This train will reach Jammu via different cities of UP, Haryana, and Punjab.

According to Northeast Railway Spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh, train number 05097 Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi Special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 10.50 am for a single journey on August 19.

This train is en route to Khalilabad at 11.32 am, Basti at 12.03 pm, Gonda at 1.30 pm, Lucknow at 4.25 pm, Shahjahanpur at 7.02 pm, Bareilly at 8.20 pm, Moradabad at 10.00 pm, Laksar at 00.10 pm, Roorkee at 00.32 pm, Saharanpur at 01.15 am, Yamunanagar at 01.47 am, Ambala Cantt at 02.45 am, Ludhiana at 05.40 am, Jalandhar Cantt. at 06.40 am, Pathankot Cantt. at 08.40 am, Kathua at 09.17 am, and will reach its final destination Jammu Tawi at 11.50 am.

In this newly-introduced train, a total of 21 coaches, including 02 of K2, 04 of the general second class, 11 of sleeper class, and 04 of air-conditioned third class, will be deployed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here