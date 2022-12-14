Indian Railways To Run Special Train From Bihar To Secunderabad-Hyderabad, Know Details

The Indian Railways has added special trains that will run from Bihar to Secunderabad and Hyderabad. The trains that will be run from Bihar will also be beneficial for the passengers travelling from Jharkhand. The train will pass the state while travelling down South. Train number 03252 Patna-Secunderabad special train and train number 05232 Barauni - Hyderabad special train will be operated via Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Hajipur Railway Division Virendra Kumar said in a statement that special trains are being operated for Secunderabad and Hyderabad. The train will run with stops at Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad and Bokaro Steel City stations in Jharkhand. This train will stop at other stations including Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Train number 05232 Barauni–Hyderabad special train will leave Barauni at 16.00 hrs on December 16 and reach Hyderabad at 9.30 hrs on the third day.

This train will stop at other stations between the cities, including Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Train number 03252 Patna - Secunderabad special train will depart from Patna at 14.50 hrs on 15.12.2022 and reach Secunderabad at 9.00 hrs on the third day. Apart from this, the Indian Railway has also decided to run a special train from Muzaffarpur to Bengaluru.

Train number 05227 Muzaffarpur - SMVB Bengaluru special train will depart from Muzaffarpur at 16.00 hrs on 17.12.2022 and reach SMVHB Bengaluru at 18.20 hrs on the third day. This train will stop at other stations between the destinations including Hajipur, Danapur, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

All the trains will pass through important stations in Jharkhand.

