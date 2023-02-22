The Indian Railways has planned to operate Holi special trains on several routes in an effort to accommodate the influx of passengers. Although Holi will be observed on March 8, 2023, the rail authorities expect a spike in demand for travel during this period. To increase passenger comfort and reduce extra passenger traffic during the festival in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal, Indian Railways has decided to run special trains.

An Eastern Railway official announced, “To clear the expected rush of passengers during the ensuing Holi, Eastern Railway will run one pair of special trains between Howrah and Raxaul.”

Here’re the special trains that will run to curb the passenger load amid Holi festivities:

Train Number- 03043 Howrah-Raxaul Holi Special will leave Howrah at 11:00 pm on March 4, 2023, to reach Raxaul at 2:15 pm the next day.

Train Number- 3044 Raxaul – Howrah Holi Special will leave Raxaul at 3:45 pm on March 5, 2023, to reach Howrah at 07:20 am on the next day. The special train will stop at the following stations- Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih stations within Eastern Railway’s jurisdiction en route in both directions.

From March 9, 2023, to March 23, 2023, train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart from Patna at 10:00 pm every Thursday and Sunday. It will arrive in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day.

From March 10, 2023, to March 24, 2023, train number 03256 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast Holi Special will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:30 pm on Fridays and Mondays. It will arrive in Patna at 5:20 pm the following day.

From March 10, 2023, to March 24, 2023, train number 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3:30 pm every Friday. It will arrive at Yesvantpur at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

On March 9 and 16, 2023, train number 05279 Barauni Pune Holi Special will depart from Barauni at 12.10 pm. It will arrive in Pune at 10.30 p.m the next day.

On March 11 and 18, 2023, train number 05280 Pune Barauni Holi Special will depart from Pune at 5.00 pm. It will arrive in Pune at 1.00 pm the next day.

From March 13 to March 27, 2023, train number 05272 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart at 7:30 am every Monday from Yesvantpur. It will arrive in Muzaffarpur in the afternoon on Wednesday.

