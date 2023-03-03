On the occasion of Holi, the Indian Railways has extended the services of its special trains. Earlier, the service included Northern and Southern Western India and Central India. But it has now extended to the Eastern side of the country as well. The Railways is operating special trains to ensure that the passengers do not experience any difficulties amid Holi festivities.

Earlier, Indian Railways expected around 10 lakh passengers to accommodate in 550 trains but the number went up. Railways authorities have now allowed 100 more special trains to accommodate 1.5 lakh passengers. Moreover, two extra coaches will be added to each train to accommodate another 1 lakh passengers. These special trains will run until March 12 and will carry around 12.5 lakh passengers. The latest extension of these special trains is for Varanasi, Karmali, Chiplun and Mangalore.

The Indian Railways will run additional trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Mangaluru Junction.

For Mumbai to Varanasi:

Train Number- 01467 Special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hours on March 4, 2023. It will reach Varanasi at 16.05 hours the next day.

Train Number- 01468 Superfast Special will leave Banaras at 18.10 hours on March 5, 2023, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hours the next day.

The train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki. The train will include two AC-2 Tier, two AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 7 General Second Class including two General Second Class cum Guard Brake Van.

For Mumbai to Karmali

Train Number- 01187 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hours on March 2 and March 9, 2023. It will reach Karmali at 10.00 hours the next day.

Train Number- 01188 Special will leave Karmali at 16.20 hours on March 3 and March 10, 2023, and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hours the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim. The train will include one first AC, three AC-2 tiers, 15 AC-3 tiers, one pantry car, and two generator vans.

For Mumbai to Mangalore:

Train Number- 01165 AC Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hours on March 2023 and arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 17.20 hours the next day.

Train Number- 01166 AC Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18.45 hours on March 8, 2023. It will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 hours the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkal and Thokur. It will consist of one first AC, three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, one pantry car and two generator vans.

