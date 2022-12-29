Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Connect New Delhi And Vaishno Devi

The Indian Railways has some good news for devotees, who want to visit Vaishno Devi in the near future. Indian Railways has decided to run a special train between New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The special train will make two trips between New Delhi and Katra. Railways have also decided to run a special train twice a week between Darbhanga, Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi. The train will start on December 29.

Here Is The Train Schedule

01635 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra special train – will depart New Delhi at 11.30 pm on December 30 – and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.20 pm the next day.

01636 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi special train – will depart Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.50 pm on January 1 – and reach New Delhi at 11.40 am the next day.

The special train will have AC, sleeper and general class coaches and stop at Haryana’s Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cantt and Punjab’s Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt and Pathankot Cantt stations during the journey. The train will also have stops at Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations in Jammu.

Here Is The Train Schedule For Bihar – Delhi Trains:

05527 Darbhanga – Anand Vihar Terminal - Weekly Special train – will leave Darbhanga at 01.15 PM every Thursday and Sunday from December 29, 2022, to 30 March 2023 – to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 01:00 PM the next day.

05528 Anand Vihar Terminal – Darbhanga Bi-Weekly Special train – will depart Anand Vihar Terminal at 03.30 pm every Friday and Monday from December 30, 2022, to March 31, 2023, – and reach Darbhanga at 03.45 pm the next day.

The bi-weekly special will include AC, sleeper and general class coaches and will stop at Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi Junction, Bairgania, Raxaul Junction, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad stations during the journey. The special train will make a total of 54 trips between Anand Vihar and Darbhanga.

