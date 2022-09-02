CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Shri Mata Vaishno Devi On Navratri

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 10:54 IST

New Delhi, India

There will be two trips on this train from September 25 to September 29 and September 30 to October 4.

Indian Railways has some good news for the devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi.

Ahead of Navratri, Indian Railways has decided for the convenience of all the devotees. Due to the increased rush of passengers in the festive season, IRCTC has arranged special trains for the devotees wanting to visit the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two special AC trains, under the Bharat Gaurav initiative, will be operated by IRCTC in September. Indian Railways has also made arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of devotees in this special tour package.

Duration of the Package

The tour package is for 5 days and 4 nights. There will be two trips on this train from September 25 to September 29 and September 30 to October 4. The facility of boarding and deboarding will be available from the Safdarganj railway station in New Delhi. Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC North Zone, Ajit Kumar Sinha, has said that booking has already started for these trains. Booking of this package is being carried out on a first come-first served basis.

Cost of the Package

IRCTC’s tour package is quite economical and will cost Rs 17,830 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 14,990 per person. If you are going on the tour with your family or in a group and there are three people in total, you will have to pay Rs 12,990 per person. For more information about this deal, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com

