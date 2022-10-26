Indian Railways To Run Two Special Trains Between Assam, Bengal and UP

The North Eastern Frontier Railways has decided to run two pairs of special trains on the occasion of Chhath Puja. These trains will operate on the Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the increased influx of people during the festive season. According to the NFR spokeswoman, both trains will have 20 carriages.

On October 27, one of the special trains will depart from Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm and arrive in Gorakhpur on October 29, in the morning. While returning, the train will leave Gorakhpur at 7:50 am on November 1 and arrive in Dibrugarh, Assam, at 20:50 the same day.

The other special train will operate for a single journey, leaving Gorakhpur at 5 p.m. on October 29. It will arrive in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, the following morning. On October 31, at 2:00 pm, the train will depart from New Jalpaiguri in the other direction. It will arrive in Gorakhpur the following morning.

To facilitate hassle-free travel for Chhath Puja celebrations, the Bihar government has asked the Railway Ministry to operate more special trains.

State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani on Tuesday spoke with senior officials of the Ministry of Railways. The official requested them to run more special trains from various cities across the country to Bihar to alleviate the rush before the festival, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister’s office. To quote the news agency, PTI, the Indian Railways has declared to operate 2,561 trips of 211 special trains up until Chhath Puja this year.

Major rail links around the nation, including those to Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar, among others, would be connected by special trains. The Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR), the Eastern Railway (ER), the Northern Railway (NE), the North Central Railway (NCR), and the North Central Railway (ECR) have all announced trips involving special trains.

The East Central Railway (ECR) has announced 128 trips involving nine pairs of special trains, the Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR), 94 trips involving six pairs of special trains, the Eastern Railway (ER), and 108 trips involving fourteen pairs.

