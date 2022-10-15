Indian Railways To Soon Connect Eastern Freight Corridor To Western Freight Corridor

Indian Railways is all set to connect the Eastern and Western Freight Corridors by next month. The trials to link the two corridors are currently underway. This line will connect Khurja to Dadri and will add to the logistics of the country. Around 1600 freight trains will be shifted to this corridor.

The length of both the eastern and western corridors will be 2843 km. The project reportedly cost around Rs 84,000 crores to Indian Railways. The Western Freight Corridor will connect Haryana to Maharashtra (Ateli to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, JNPT) while the Eastern Freight Corridor will connect Khurja to Pikhani (Uttar Pradesh).

The objective behind constructing these corridors is the timely delivery of goods through well-developed and connected ports. It is expected that goods trains will run at a speed of 100 km per hour on these corridors. At present, the speed of freight trains ranges between 35 and 40 km. More than 16 percent of the total freight trains running across the country will be shifted to these corridors.

So far, a total of 766 trains have been operated in the Palanpur-Mehsana section with an average of 11 trains running daily. The fully electrified route of DFC will be equipped with modern signal and telecommunication systems, an automatic train control system and a modern accident prevention system. After completing the land acquisition process for the DFC, about 10,000 hectares of land has been acquired for this project.

The Eastern Freight Corridor has seven project centres at Ambala, Meerut, Tundla, Prayagraj, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Kolkata, while the Western Freight Corridor has centres in Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai North and Mumbai South. On September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this project.

