Indian Railways to Soon Resume Another 500 Trains and 100 Mail Express

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of all trains. The Railway Ministry halted the services of trains after the announcement of the Covid-19 lockdown. Later, as the situation eased, the railways resumed services in a phased manner. At present, around 2300 trains are operational.

The Indian Railways will soon resume the services of around 500 trains first. Apart from this, around 100 mail express trains will be added to the 1770 express trains already on track. Another good news for the passengers is that the Railways will start a new edition of Vande Bharat Trains.

This will be the third such train in India under Vande Bharat Trains. A green signal for the trails has been given. On August 12, this train will start its journey from the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai. Although details of the route are not yet in the public domain.

Sources close to the matter said the train will ply on a special route joining North and South. This Vande Bharat train will complete all its trails before August 15. It is expected that the services and the routes of the train will be shared by the end of August. The train is likely to start its services in November.

For the students travelling to Railways for their exam, the Railways has decided to use Google Maps to allot centres for the RRR exams. The board will decide the centre around a 300 km radius of the place of residence of the candidate.

Every year, candidates who apply for RRR exams complain about the centre. Usually, the centre of the students is far from their places which adds up the cost.

