Indian Railways to Soon Upgrade Point of Selling Machines; What it Means For Passengers

The Indian Railways recently notified to upgrade the Point of Selling machines (POS). These upgraded POS will boost seamless payment through Debit, Credit, and UPI. Point of Selling machines are used by TTs on the trains. Earlier, these POS had a 2G network sim but this up-gradation will replace it with a 4G sim. Hence, the speed of the transactions while the train is moving will be increased.

The issue with the 2G was its slow network. While the train is moving, these redundant networks make the process like a turtle walk. This replacement will improve the overall structure of payments, and transactions.

The Ministry has ordered the railway officials to use 4G sim in these electronic gadgets. This will improve the process to find the passengers. The step has been taken against the backdrop of passengers not complying with railway rules. Many passengers book tickets for general coaches and travel in AC coaches.

Hence, to ease the process, an online and hassle-free method of transactions is introduced. These POS will upgrade as per present payment systems, including UPI. TTs can easily fine passengers for travelling on different coaches.

According to the railway board, around 36,000 TTs have been given the upgraded version of the POS. Premium trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi have already switched to this method. Mail and Express trains are also asked to upgrade their POS. Special workshops are being conducted by the Ministry to train TTs.

This development will also benefit the passengers to upgrade their class or coach on the train. If TTs find a place in the AC coach, the passenger through this POS will pay the extra amount for the coach and can shift to another. This will not burden the ticket structure of the Indian Railways. This will also help the passenger to get add-on benefits and services.

