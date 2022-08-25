Indian Railways To Switch From Diesel To Electric Traction; Know The Affected Trains

Indian Railways is currently converting diesel locomotives to electric ones. Zonal Railways is completing this work in a phased manner. The important thing is that after switching from diesel to electric traction, there is an increase in the speed of trains. At the same time, the total duration of the journey will also reduce because of electric traction.

The North Western Railway is taking important steps in this direction due to which changes are being made in the operation of certain trains.

According to the North Western Railway, due to the work of switching from diesel traction to electric traction, there is a change in the operating time of certain stations on the route of the Varanasi-Jodhpur-Varanasi rail service.

Train number 14854/64/66 Jodhpur-Varanasi will depart Jodhpur on August 30. The operating time of this train is being changed between the stations of Gotan and Jaipur.

Train number 12991 Udaipur-Jaipur rail service will reach Jaipur at 1:40 pm instead of 1:45 pm.

Train number 14853/63/65 Varanasi-Jodhpur will leave from Varanasi on August 28. The operating time of this rail service is being changed at the Bandikui, Dausa, Gandhinagar, and Jaipur stations.

Train number 12181 Jabalpur-Ajmer will arrive at Ajmer station at 2:35 pm instead of 2:30 pm.

