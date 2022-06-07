Indian Railways Update: Konkan Railway to Implement Monsoon Time Table From June 10; Check Full List

The Konkan Railway will be implementing monsoon time table from June 10 to October 31. During the period, timings of 21 pairs of trains plying over Western Railway will be revised. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of all Mail/Express and Passenger trains on the Konkan Railway section during monsoon season will be changed.

HERE’S FULL LIST OF TRAINS OVER WR FROM JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31:

Monsoon preparations by Western Railway and Central Railway

Meanwhile Western Railway and Central Railway have taken on several pre-monsoon preparatory works. All works related to monsoon preparedness is being carried out so as to provide disruption free service during the monsoon to the commuters.

Western Railway has undertaken the cleaning of garbage along the tracks over the Mumbai Suburban section. Also included are works such as cleaning of culverts, desilting of side drains, installations of high power pumps, special maintenance of infrastructure etc.

“WR is taking all steps for smooth flow of water and ensure that there is no stagnation of water or flooding of tracks. The muck and garbage collected during the cleaning process are being cleared and removed with the help of special muck trains,” said a WR release.

Central Railway, which caters to around 38 lakh suburban commuters after pandemic daily, have also started preparation for monsoon. Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical , Operations , Signal and Telecommunications etc work in tandem and have carried out monsoon precautions to ensure smooth services during monsoon.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that monsoon precautions have been taken in detail so that the effect of monsoon o­n train services is minimum. CR HQ and divisional officials are taking all efforts to avoid inconvenience to the passengers and keep running wheels 24X7 during heavy rain.

