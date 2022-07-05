Indian Railways Update: Mumbai Local Services Affected, Long-distance Trains Rescheduled Due to Heavy Rain

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday, resulting in water-logging at a number of places including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, civic officials said.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected mainly on the main and harbour corridors of the Central Railway due to water- logging on tracks near Kurla, slowing down train movement, rail sources said.

There was also bunching of trains heading towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on the main line, they said. There was inundation on tracks in Sion, Kurla, Tilak Nagar and Wadala areas of the Central Railway route, the Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Thousands of passengers struggled to get to their workplaces on time as local train services in Mumbai were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to heavy rain on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the Maximum City recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, Shivaji Sutar, kept commuters updated about the status of trains. He said that despite heavy rain, Mumbai local train services are running with delay in the Main Line and Harbour Line.

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 20.00 hrs

T/11/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 8.00PM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत.मेन, हार्बर,ट्रान्सहार्बर मार्गावर गाड्या विलंबाने धावत आहेत. Train Alert! 8.00PM Trains on all corridors are running. Trains on Main, Harbor & Trans-Harbor lines are running late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 19.00 hrs

CR monsoon update at 19.00 hrs on 5.7.2022 Local trains are not held up anywhere and are running with delay on the Main Line, Harbour line and Transharbour line#MumbaiRains — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 5, 2022

Express train Rescheduled

Train Reschedule Alert ! 16339 CSMT-Nagercoil Express sch dep 20.35 hrs on 5.7.2022 is RESCHEDULED at 04.00 hrs on 6.7.2022 due to Up train running late. Inconvenience caused is regretted. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 18.00 hrs

T/10/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट!6.00PM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत.मेन, हार्बर, ट्रान्सहार्बर मार्गावर गाड्या विलंबाने धावत आहेत. Train Alert!6.00PM Trains on all corridors are running. Trains on Main, Harbor & Trans-Harbor lines are running late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 17.00 hrs

T/9/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 5.00PM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत.मेन, हार्बर, ट्रान्सहार्बर मार्गावर गाड्या विलंबाने धावत आहेत. Train Alert! 5.00PM Trains on all corridors are running. Trains on Main, Harbor & Trans-Harbor lines are running late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Western Railway Monsoon Update at 16:15 pm

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 15.45 hrs

CR monsoon update at 15.45 hrs on 5.7.2022 High tide of 4.01 meter at 16.10 hrs today. Heavy rainfall in the section. Trains are running on all corridors but running late on Main, Harbor line and Trans Harbor lines.

Please plan your travel accordingly. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 5, 2022

Western Railway services

Sharing status of local trains, Western Railway tweeted: “Despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Western Railway’s local train services are running normally over Mumbai Suburban section – Churchgate to Dahanu Road.”

Despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Western Railway's local train services are running normally over Mumbai Suburban section – Churchgate to Dahanu Road.#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/GUczRiAtqH — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 5, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alert for many areas on the Western coast which include Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri among some. In its 5-day forecast, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain likely in Mumbai and Thane till Friday.

MAHARASHTRA-MUMBAI MONSOON WEATHER LIVE UPDATE

Trains Rescheduled

Central Railway has decided to reschedule Panvel-Gorakhpur Express. In a tweet it said: “15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express sch dep 15.50 hrs on 5.7.2022 is RESCHEDULED at 22.00 hrs on 5.7.2022 due to Up train running 5 hrs 30 minutes late. Inconvenience caused is regretted.” He also tweeted about rescheduling of 12261 CSMT-Howrah Duranto Express.

Train Reschedule Alert 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express sch dep 15.50 hrs on 5.7.2022 is RESCHEDULED at 22.00 hrs on 5.7.2022 due to Up train running 5 hrs 30 minutes late Inconvenience caused is regretted. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 5, 2022

Train Reschedule Alert ! 12261 CSMT-Howrah Duranto Express sch dep 17.15 hrs on 5.7.2022 is RESCHEDULED at 00.20 hrs on 6.7.2022 due to Up train running late. Inconvenience caused is regretted. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

People took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the waterlogged tracks and surrounding areas.

The issue regarding the overflowing has been attended by the concerned staff and has been resolved. The valley gutter of the platform covershed was choked with bottles, wrappers and other elements. pic.twitter.com/VOLv8n3V5s — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 5, 2022

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway, Mumbai, tweeted: “Train Alert! 12.30PM. Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running late,” he tweeted.

T/5/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 12.30PM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. मेन लाईन, हार्बर मार्गावर काही गाड्या विलंबाने धावत आहेत. माहितीस्तव. Train Alert! 12.30PM Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocal — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Sutar also tweeted a video and wrote: “Rainwater passes through a culvert near Vikhroli. Helps clear water of the track and keep trains running.”

Rainwater passes through a culvert near Vikhroli. Helps clear water of the track and keep trains running.@drmmumbaicr pic.twitter.com/x4CyCP9vNz — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Few trains on the Mainline are running late by 10 to 15 minutes, and by 10 minutes on Harbor line. Trains are running smoothly on Trans Harbour and Belapur/ Nerul-Kharkopar line.

Tweeting about the IMD forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, Central Railway said that trains on Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Line) are running smoothly as of 8 am on Tuesday.

Quoting Sumit Thakur, Chief public relations officer (CPRO), Western Railway in Monsoon Updates at 9:30 am tweeted that trains are running ‘normally’ between Churchgate to Dahanu Road, and on the Harbour Line between Mahim to Goregaon.

News agency ANI shared video of waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water pic.twitter.com/jwHQfy6iSU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Several areas in Maharashtra are under heavy rain alerts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, and several others. A team of five NDRF has been prepositioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri and another was prepositioned at Mahad, Raigad due to the orange alert in the ongoing monsoon and the previous year’s devastating flood.

5 NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 in Nagpur, 1 in Chiplun, Ratnagiri, and 1 team in Mahad Raigad.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have directed administration to be on alert as rivers in some coastal districts may cross the danger mark due to heavy rain.

(With PTI inputs)

