Indian Railways Update: Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due to Heavy Rainfall

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Thousands of passengers struggled to get to their workplaces on time as local train services in Mumbai were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to heavy rain on Tuesday morning. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since last couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alert for many areas on the Western coast which include Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri among some. In its 5-day forecast, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain likely in Mumbai and Thane till Friday.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, Mumbai, kept commuters updated about the status of trains. “Train Alert! 9.30AM. Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running 10-15 mins late,” he tweeted.

T/3/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 9.30AM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. मेन लाईन, हार्बर मार्गावर काही गाड्या 10-15 मी.विलंबाने आहेत. Train Alert! 9.30AM Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running 10-15 mins late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022

Few trains on the Mainline are running late by 10 to 15 minutes, and by 10 minutes on Harbor line. Trains are running smoothly on Trans Harbour and Belapur/ Nerul-Kharkopar line.

Tweeting about the IMD forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, Central Railway said that trains on Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Line) are running smoothly as of 8 am on Tuesday.

Quoting Sumit Thakur, Chief public relations officer (CPRO), Western Railway in Monsoon Updates at 9:30 am tweeted that trains are running ‘normally’ between Churchgate to Dahanu Road, and on the Harbour Line between Mahim to Goregaon.

News agency ANI shared video of waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water pic.twitter.com/jwHQfy6iSU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Several areas in Maharashtra are under heavy rain alerts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, and several others. A team of five NDRF has been prepositioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri and another was prepositioned at Mahad, Raigad due to the orange alert in the ongoing monsoon and the previous year’s devastating flood.

5 NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 1 in Nagpur, 1 in Chiplun, Ratnagiri, and 1 team in Mahad Raigad.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have directed administration to be on alert as rivers in some coastal districts may cross the danger mark due to heavy rain.

